ADVERTISEMENT

Couple found dead in Madurai

April 25, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A couple, R. Sivaprakash (36) and his wife Premalatha (26), were found dead in their house at Meenakshipuram near Sellur here on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said huge debts forced the couple to end their lives. Sivaprakash was selling plantain leaves at Mattuthavani and taking loans from several persons. Since, they could not face the borrowers visiting their house every day, the couple took the extreme step, leaving behind two minor children.

The bodies were taken to Government Rajaji Hospital. Sellur police are investigating.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US