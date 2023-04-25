HamberMenu
Couple found dead in Madurai

April 25, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A couple, R. Sivaprakash (36) and his wife Premalatha (26), were found dead in their house at Meenakshipuram near Sellur here on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said huge debts forced the couple to end their lives. Sivaprakash was selling plantain leaves at Mattuthavani and taking loans from several persons. Since, they could not face the borrowers visiting their house every day, the couple took the extreme step, leaving behind two minor children.

The bodies were taken to Government Rajaji Hospital. Sellur police are investigating.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

