Couple found dead in hotel room in Palani

November 23, 2022 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - PALANI

A couple from Kerala were found dead in a hotel room near Saravana Poigai in Palani in Dindigul district on Tuesday evening.

Palani Adivaram police identified the deceased as Raman Raghu (47) and R. Usha (44) of Ernakulam district in Kerala. The couple had reportedly checked in the hotel on Monday and informed the hotel authorities that they would check out soon after having lunch on Tuesday.

Since there was no response from the couple to the repeated knocks on the room door on Tuesday evening, the hotel manager broke open the window to find them dead.

A note, written in Malayalam, purportedly left by the couple was retrieved from the room, in which they had cited financial woes as the reason for their taking the extreme step.

The police have registered a case.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling State’s health helpline 104 or Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)