Couple electrocuted at their farm in Periyakulam

September 03, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST

A couple were found dead electrocuted in their farm in Periyakulam on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Aravind (34) and his wife Hemavathi of Bangalapatti. After Aravind did not return home from his cattle farm, his wife, along with their relative, Senthilkumar, had gone in search of him in the night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even as Senthilkumar had spread out to search Aravind, Hemavathi entered a cattle shed and was electrocuted. Her husband was also found dead electrocuted there due to leakage of electricity.

Senthilkumar too suffered injuries.

Periyakulam Vadakarai police are investigating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.