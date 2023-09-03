ADVERTISEMENT

Couple electrocuted at their farm in Periyakulam

September 03, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST

Sundar S 5988

A couple were found dead electrocuted in their farm in Periyakulam on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Aravind (34) and his wife Hemavathi of Bangalapatti. After Aravind did not return home from his cattle farm, his wife, along with their relative, Senthilkumar, had gone in search of him in the night.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Even as Senthilkumar had spread out to search Aravind, Hemavathi entered a cattle shed and was electrocuted. Her husband was also found dead electrocuted there due to leakage of electricity.

Senthilkumar too suffered injuries.

Periyakulam Vadakarai police are investigating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US