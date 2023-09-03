HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Couple electrocuted at their farm in Periyakulam

September 03, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST

Sundar S 5988

A couple were found dead electrocuted in their farm in Periyakulam on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Aravind (34) and his wife Hemavathi of Bangalapatti. After Aravind did not return home from his cattle farm, his wife, along with their relative, Senthilkumar, had gone in search of him in the night.

Even as Senthilkumar had spread out to search Aravind, Hemavathi entered a cattle shed and was electrocuted. Her husband was also found dead electrocuted there due to leakage of electricity.

Senthilkumar too suffered injuries.

Periyakulam Vadakarai police are investigating.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.