Couple electrocuted at their farm in Periyakulam

September 03, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST

A couple were found dead electrocuted in their farm in Periyakulam on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Aravind (34) and his wife Hemavathi of Bangalapatti. After Aravind did not return home from his cattle farm, his wife, along with their relative, Senthilkumar, had gone in search of him in the night.

Even as Senthilkumar had spread out to search Aravind, Hemavathi entered a cattle shed and was electrocuted. Her husband was also found dead electrocuted there due to leakage of electricity.

Senthilkumar too suffered injuries.

Periyakulam Vadakarai police are investigating.