ADVERTISEMENT

Couple duped of ₹50 lakh by two men posing as police near Kottampatti

April 13, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A couple from Teppakulam here were duped of ₹50 lakh by two persons posing as policemen near Kottampatti on Madurai-Tiruchi highway in the early hours of Thursday.

Police said that M. Sheik Dawood (55) along with his wife, Yusuf Sunega, had gone to Tiruchi. The car was driven by K. Siddique of K. Pudur. When the car was passing through Karungalakudi, two persons stopped the vehicle by flashing a torchlight.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The men, sporting khaki pants, claimed themselves to be policemen and carried out a check in the vehicle. When they pulled out a bag, they found ₹50 lakh. When the couple could not give them any proper document for the cash, they asked them to follow them to the police station and rode on the bike with the cash. Even as the car was following them, they fled the scene after speeding up the bike. Later, realising that they had been duped, the man lodged a complaint with Kottampatti police.

The police have registered a case of cheating.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US