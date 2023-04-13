Couple duped of ₹50 lakh by two men posing as police near Kottampatti

April 13, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST

A couple from Teppakulam here were duped of ₹50 lakh by two persons posing as policemen near Kottampatti on Madurai-Tiruchi highway in the early hours of Thursday.

Police said that M. Sheik Dawood (55) along with his wife, Yusuf Sunega, had gone to Tiruchi. The car was driven by K. Siddique of K. Pudur. When the car was passing through Karungalakudi, two persons stopped the vehicle by flashing a torchlight.

The men, sporting khaki pants, claimed themselves to be policemen and carried out a check in the vehicle. When they pulled out a bag, they found ₹50 lakh. When the couple could not give them any proper document for the cash, they asked them to follow them to the police station and rode on the bike with the cash. Even as the car was following them, they fled the scene after speeding up the bike. Later, realising that they had been duped, the man lodged a complaint with Kottampatti police.

The police have registered a case of cheating.