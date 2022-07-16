Couple drowns in Tamirabharani

July 16, 2022 17:46 IST

A couple drowned in the Tamirabharani on Saturday even as they were taking bath in the river.

Police said waste paper merchant A. Lukman Hakkim, 44, of Chinna Maideen Street in Melapalayam and his wife Sahar Bhanu, 34, had gone to the Tamirabharani for taking bath along with his brother’s family. Even as they were taking bath in the river at Karuppanthurai here around noon, Sahar Bhanu accidentally moved to the deeper part of the river and drowned.

When Hakkim tried to save his wife, he also drowned. As Hakkim’s brother Mohamed Ali Jinnah and his wife Safira screamed for help, those who were taking bath at a distance tried to save the couple, who was washed away in the river.

The Fire and Rescue Services and the Tirunelveli Junction police launched a search and they could only retrieve the body of Hakkim. Search is on to locate Sahar Bhanu.

Tirunelveli Junction police have registered a case.