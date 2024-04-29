Couple die as car plunges into canal

April 29, 2024 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - SANKARANKOVIL

A couple were killed when the car by which they were travelling plunged into a canal here on Sunday night.

The police said M. Venkatesh, 54, a contractor of TVS Nagar in Palayamkottai, and his wife Sumitha, 47, were returning home in their car on Sunday night after visiting their daughter living in Rajapalayam. When they were crossing Nedunkulam intersection around 8 p.m., Venkatesh, who was driving the car, lost control over the vehicle that plunged into the Kaalaankarai Odai.

After the passers-by alerted the Fire and Rescue Services personnel and the police, the mangled car with its passengers was taken out from the water. Although the couple were rushed to the Sankarankovil Government Hospital, the doctors there declared them brought dead.