GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Couple die as car plunges into canal

April 29, 2024 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - SANKARANKOVIL

The Hindu Bureau

A couple were killed when the car by which they were travelling plunged into a canal here on Sunday night.

The police said M. Venkatesh, 54, a contractor of TVS Nagar in Palayamkottai, and his wife Sumitha, 47, were returning home in their car on Sunday night after visiting their daughter living in Rajapalayam. When they were crossing Nedunkulam intersection around 8 p.m., Venkatesh, who was driving the car, lost control over the vehicle that plunged into the Kaalaankarai Odai.

After the passers-by alerted the Fire and Rescue Services personnel and the police, the mangled car with its passengers was taken out from the water. Although the couple were rushed to the Sankarankovil Government Hospital, the doctors there declared them brought dead.

Related Topics

Tirunelveli / road accident

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.