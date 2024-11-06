Couple convicted in acid attack case in Kanniyakumari

A Sub-Court in Padmanabhapuram has convicted a couple involved in an acid attack against another couple living in their neighbourhood in 2008.

The Judge, K. Mariappan, convicted Shanti to seven years rigorous imprisonment. He also convicted her husband G. Elias, who lost his eyesight in the acid attack, to undergo three years imprisonment. The court imposed a fine of ₹2,000 each on the couple.

However, the court suspended the sentence of Elias, as he too was injured in the acid attack.

According to prosecution, Elias and Shanti frequently quarrelled with their neighbours, Daniel and Esther, in New Colony near Muttaikadu.

On January 12, 2008, Elias picked up a quarrel with Daniel and his son Darwin. Even as they were involved in a wordy duel, Shanthi went to her house and brought a bottle of hydrochloric acid and sprayed it on them.

Both suffered serious burn injuries and were admitted to the Government hospital in Asaripallam. The acid attack led to Daniel losing his sight on his right eye.

Based on a complaint lodged by Esther, Thuckalay police arrested Shanti and Elias on charges of attempt to murder.

The hearing of the case, which has been going on for the last 15 years, came to an end on Wednesday when the Judge convicted the couple.