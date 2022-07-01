Couple commits suicide

July 01, 2022 18:19 IST

A couple allegedly committed suicide after the family landed in debt trap.

Police said John Issac, 40, of Sooryacode near Kulasekaram in Kanniyakumari district, who was working in Chennai as a mechanic in a private firm, returned to his native place a few months ago. As Issac’s wife Sandhya had borrowed money from a few moneylenders and could repay the loan with interest, she was under immense pressure from them.

When one of the moneylenders, who visited Sandhya’s house on Thursday evening, threatened to file a complaint with the police, she allegedly hanged herself in her house and Issac reportedly consumed poison.

As Sandhya’s nephew Vinu was unable to contact her over the phone, he came to her house at night and found that the couple had committed suicide.

The Kulasekaram police rushed to the spot and sent the bodies to Government Medical College Hospital at Aasaaripallam for post-mortem.

Further investigations are on.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling State’s health helpline 104 or Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.