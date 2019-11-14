Couple commit suicide

A couple allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison in their house at Renganathapuram near Sernthamaram on Wednesday night.

The police said farmer Krishnasamy, 80, of Renganathpuram under Sernthamaram police station limits, had gifted his agricultural lands to his son K. Kandasamy, living in the same area with his family on the agreement that he should give ₹ 10,000 every month to his father for his expenditure. Since Mr. Kandasamy is also a farmer and had no other source of income, he could not give the monthly assistance to his father as promised though he could feed his parents everyday.

Upset over this, Krishnasamy approached the village elders to advise his son and persuade him to give the monthly assistance. Though the elders pacified the father and the son, Krishnasamy filed a complaint with the Sernthamaram police accusing his son of not giving the monthly assistance as promised while receiving the lands from him.

Since the police understood the reality that Mr. Kandasamy was also leading difficult life, the police told the old man to accept what son could give him. Frustrated over this, Krishnasamy and his wife Saraswathi, 70, allegedly consumed poison and died in their house. Sernthamaram police have registered a case.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling State’s health helpline 104 or Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.