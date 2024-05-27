Couple awaiting marriage killed in road accident

A man and a woman awaiting their marriage were killed in a road accident on Madurai-Sivaganga highway on Saturday night.

According to police, B. Muthukumar, 29, of Andarkottaram near Madurai, and S. Pavitra, 24, of Chennai are to be married. They had to Sivaganga on a bike to attend a friend’s wedding and were returning to Andarkottaram. They were hit by an unidentified vehicle and thrown away on to the road.

While Pavitra, who sustained serious head injuries, died on the spot, Muthukumar with injuries on his head and body was rushed to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai where doctors declared him brought dead.

Karuppayoorani police who have registered a case said that since the accident occurred during night, they could not trace the hit-and-run vehicle. But they were trying to trace it through CCTV footage available.