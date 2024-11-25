Couple assault woman for parking bike in front of their shop in Madurai

A couple running a broiler chicken shop assaulted a woman, Shaini Lidiya, 25, of Thatheneri here for parking her two-wheeler in front of their shop on Sunday.

Police said Ms. Lidiya had gone on her two-wheeler with her uncle Joseph Baskar to buy meat. She parked her bike in front of the chicken shop run by K. Sakthivelpandian, 48, and his wife Ponkodi, 35.

Ponkodi asked the Ms. Lidiya not to park the bike in front of her shop. Ms. Lidiya told her that she would take the bike within 10 minutes as she was going to the nearby shop.

Suddenly, Ponkodi took the keys from the bike. When Ms. Lidiya went to her seeking the key, Ponkodi snatched her mobile phone and pulled her by her hair and dragged her into the shop.

Then Sakthivelpandian prevented Ms. Lidiya from coming out of the shop. Abusing her with filthy words, Ponkodi repeatedly attacked her.

Based on Ms. Lidiya’s complaint, Sellur Police have booked the couple for assault, using abusive words and for wrongful confinement.