Countryboat fishermen in Rameswaram resume fishing

Thanking the district administration and officials in the department of fisheries, country boat fishermen, who returned to the shore after fishing on Tuesday, said they would continue to maintain social distancing and cooperate with the government in fighting COVID-19.

Following appeals from small and marginal fishermen that they be permitted to venture into the sea as they usually operated within two to four nautical miles, Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao said he would examine the modalities and get approval from the State government.

The district has about 180 fishing hamlets and it was proposed to allow them on alternate days in a week. Thus, country craftsmen from 90 hamlets would set sail for fishing. The number of persons was also restricted to two, preferably from one family. They were instructed to confine themselves to fishing. The catch from each of the fisherman would be entrusted for marketing in a regulated manner.

The first group of fishermen, who set sail for fishing returned on the same day and others were back on Tuesday.

Department officials said that in consultation with the hamlets/fishermen, the date and name of the village was issued. Only they could venture into the sea.

CITU district secretary Karunamoorthy appealed to the district authorities to provide cash relief for fishermen families as many of them were jobless since March.

Meanwhile, the annual two-month ban for mechanised boat fishermen would start from April 15, said the officials.

Plea for cash relief

With about 1,600 mechanised boats in the district, fishermen associations submitted representations, seeking reduction in ban period as it would result in them staying off sea for nearly 90 days.

They also urged the State government to sanction ₹10,000 as relief. Any delay or failure in rendering assistance would lead to borrowings from usurers, the fishermen said.