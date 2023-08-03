HamberMenu
‘Country moving towards anarchy’

August 03, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI:

The Hindu Bureau

Social Democratic Party of India State president Nellai Mubarak on Thursday alleged that planned attacks were being unleashed on Christians and Muslims through hate speeches in the country.

Claiming that the Opposition was being targeted by Central agencies, he felt the country was moving towards absolute anarchy and dictatorship.

Addressing journalists in Tirunelveli, he said false cases were being foisted on opposition party leaders through agencies such as NIA, ED, CBI and IT, in a bid to paralyse them before the 2024 parliamentary elections. Targeted attacks were being carried out against Muslims in Haryana’s Nuh district and against Christians in Manipur.

Instead of responding to the Opposition parties’ demand for debate on continuing Manipur violence, the Narendra Modi government at the Centre was passing without debate objectionable Bills including a proposal to hand over rights over forests and resources to corporate companies for mining and other commercial purposes.

He termed the ongoing ‘En Mann, En Makkal’ yatra of Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai as an attempt to divert the people’s attention from the national party’s failure on all fronts.

