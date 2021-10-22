Madurai

Country-made pistol seized

A country-made pistol and a bullet seized from a history-sheeter in Madurai on Friday.  

Madurai

Madurai city police on Friday seized a country-made pistol, two magazines and one bullet from a history-sheeter N. Sarathkumar (30) who was arrested on a robbery charge.

The police said Sarathkumar threatened A. Hariharasudhan of Old Vilangudi at the Arasaradi Vegetable Market with the pistol and robbed ₹ 1,100 on Thursday evening.

Based on his complaint, the S.S. Colony police registered a case for robbery and criminal intimidation and under the provisions of Arms Act.

The police are interrogating him to ascertain from where he had bought the pistol.

S.S. Colony police are maintaining a history sheet against Sarathkumar, who is accused in eight criminal cases, including two murder cases, and an attempt-to-murder case.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 22, 2021 6:54:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/country-made-pistol-seized/article37126497.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY