Country-made bomb hurled at vehicle of Marudhu Senai president

March 14, 2024 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - MADURAI

Marudhu Senai president Aadhi Narayanan has lodged a police complaint that unidentified persons hurled a bomb on his vehicle on Maittanpatti Road off Madurai-Virudhunagar highway under Kalligudi police station limits around Thursday noon.

Madurai Superintendent of Police B.K. Arvind said no one was injured in the incident. Based on the complaint, a case would be registered and investigated, he said, adding the identity of the accused was yet to be established.

The police said Mr. Aadhi Narayanan, against whom a few criminal cases, including a murder case, were pending, was proceeding to his home after visiting his party office at Kalligudi around noon.

As his vehicle turned to Maittanpatti Road from the four-way highway, an SUV coming in the opposite direction tried to hit the SUV in which Mr. Aadhi Narayanan was travelling.

The driver suddenly swerved the vehicle to the left side and the vehicle got off the road and sped off on the farm land.

The complainant said a country-made bomb was hurled at his SUV. However, the police said it did not cause any damage to the vehicle.