Country-made bomb explodes

Madurai

A country-made bomb that was dumped along the under construction Madurai-Bodi broadgauge railway line created a minor flutter in the backyard of Vasantha Nagar under Subramaniapuram police station limits on Saturday. No one was injured and no damage was reported, according to the police.

Inspector General of Police (South Zone), K.P. Shanmuga Rajeswaran, who holds additional charge of Commissioner of Police, Madurai City, inspected the spot.

The police said that the explosion was heard at around 9 a.m. The police have picked up an elderly man, Muthu, a resident of the area in this connection. The man had said that when he had dumped waste from his house behind the compound wall that divides the residential area from the railway land, it exploded.

Forensic experts collected some remnants of the bomb from the spot.

The police suspect that Muthu’s grandson, Praveen, an accused in a criminal case, could have kept the bomb at his home. The Subramaniapuram police are on the lookout for him.