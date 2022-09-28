Country going through "highly dangerous phase", says Thirumavalavan

Warning that the country was going through a "highly dangerous phase", Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader, Thol. Thirumavalavan, appealed to leaders of all opposition parties across the country to put up a united stand to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 elections to save the country.

Addressing a public meeting organised by the party here on Thursday, the Lok Sabha member said that while the Popular Front of India has been banned for "violence" should not the Sangh Parivar also be banned for the violence they had indulged in across the country.

Stating that the BJP in the Centre was adopting dual stance on the Constitution, he said on the one hand it looked as if the Government respected the Constitution but at the same time the Sankaracharya Parishad came out with a draft constitution for "Hindu Rashtra".

"If the Prime Minister really respects the Constitution of India, how can he allow such an anti-Constitutional act," he said.

The Sangh Parivar was planning to replace the constitution with Varnashrama Dharma and deny voting rights to minorities. "These are the real faces of fascism," he charged.

The BJP was giving namesake representations to Dalits in the Union Cabinet only for polarisation of Hindus, Mr. Thirumavalavan alleged. .

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader, Vaiko, Communist Party of India state secretary, Mutharasan, Minister for Registration, P. Moorthi, MPs, Su. Venkatesan and Navas Kani, and Madurai Mayor, Indrani Ponvasanth, were among those who addressed.