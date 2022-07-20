Country craft fishermen plan protest against mechanised boats

Ramanathapuram

Even as country craft fishermen have threatened to stage a protest in sea against mechanised boats fishing within five nautical miles from seashore violating Tamil Nadu Marine Fishing Regulation Act, Fisheries Department officials have clarified that continuous enforcement of the fishing regulation law was being done.

The country craft fishermen have complained that their livelihood is affected as the mechanised boats continue to fish within five nautical miles.

‘The violation is so worse that mechanised boats do not spare areas where vallams and vaththais are anchored,’ said Sea Workers Association, affiliated to Centre for Indian Trade Unions (CITU), M. Karunamoorthi.

The association complained that their repeated representations on the issue to the Department of Fisheries have not evoked any positive response.

After a meeting of fishermen from Kariyur, Serangkottai, Natarajapuram, Ramakrishnapuram at Sangumal Fishing Harbour, the fishermen have decided to hold a massive demonstration in the sea followed by opening a 'gruel centre' as a mark of their protest on August 3.

However, Deputy Director of Fisheries, Ramanathapuram district, E. Kathavarayan, said that Tamil Nadu Marine Enforcement Wing and Coastal Security Group were continuously monitoring the sea and were enforcing the law.

"Last year, 25 mechanised boats were caught violating the five nautical miles rule and were penalised. The punishment varies from imposing fine of 5 times the value of the catch found in the violating boat to cutting of subsidised diesel," he added.

If a boat continues to violate, the boat would be impounded and later the fishing licence will be cancelled, he said. A fine of Rs. 3.90 lakh was collected from boat operators for violating the five nautical miles norm.

Besides, action was initiated against 23 boats for sailing into the sea without tokens issued by the department.

"This year, we have taken action against 21 boats for violating distance norms and against 179 boats for venturing into the sea without tokens," he added.

The department was deploying its boat for monitoring the sea. "Whenever required, we hire private boats also for enforcement," Mr. Kathavarayan added.

The district has over 1,670 mechanised boats and 4,600 country craft.