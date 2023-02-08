Country bombs hurled on mechanised boats in sea off Idinthakarai coast

February 08, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Police have registered cases against 37 fishermen from Idinthakarai who allegedly lobbed country bombs on mechanised boats from Kanniyakumari district for fishing close to the shores on Wednesday.

Mid-sea clashes between the country boat fishermen of Tirunelveli district and the mechanised boat fishermen from Kanniyakumari district are not something new as Fisheries Department officials do not take stringent action against the mechanised boat fishermen whenever they fish close to the shores in violation of norms.

When five mechanised boats operating from Chinna Muttom Fishing Harbour near Kanniyakumari were reportedly trawling eight nautical miles off Idinthakarai coast on Wednesday, fishnets spread by a few country boats from Idinthakarai got damaged.

“The country boat fishermen warned the mechanised boat drivers to take their vessels to the high seas instead of harvesting fishes close to the shores, but they continued their fishing operations. Soon, other fishermen from Idinthakarai reached the spot in a few more country boats and chased them away,” a source in Idinthakarai said.

However, the driver of one of the mechanised boats filed a complaint with Kanniyakumari Coastal Security Group police accusing the Idinthakarai fishermen of hurling country bombs on their boats when they chased them away.