Country bomb recovered

28 September 2020 18:14 IST

Even as the police nabbed a youth in connection with the murder of two women from Marukaalkurichi in the district last Saturday, the police recovered an unexploded country bomb from the terrace of a house in the village.

When an armed gang unleashed a murderous attack on two houses in Marukaalkurichi near Nanguneri on Saturday last with country-made and petrol bombs, two women – Shanmugathaai and Shanthi – were brutally murdered on the spot. Subsequently, the Nanguneri police registered a case against 12 persons and deployed police personnel in the village after Superintendent of Police N. Manivannan visited the hamlet.

The forensic experts, who had scanned the scene of crime immediately after the murder, they recovered a couple of unexploded country-made bombs and a machete. Anticipating further attacks, Mr. Manivannan deployed armed policemen in front of the houses.

On Monday, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad members visited Marukaalkurichi again following information about an unexploded country bomb lying on the terrace of a house of one Sudalaikannu. The experts retrieved the improvised explosive and defused it.

Police suspect that a couple of assailants might have camped on the terrace of the house to unleash the attack.

Meanwhile, one of the special teams formed following the double murder nabbed M. Nambirajan of Marukaalkurichi even as he was hiding at Kallidaikurichi near Ambasamudram.

On receiving information that some of the accused involved in the heinous crime were about to surrender before a court in Thoothukudi, two special teams were rushed to the coastal town. However, the culprits managed to escape and the hunt to arrest them continues.