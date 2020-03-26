Country bomb blast: one picked up

Police have picked up one person in connection with a country bomb blast in an abandoned hut near here on Thursday.
Residents of Thalavaipuram alerted Thoothukudi SIPCOT police following three mysterious explosions in an abandoned hut near a farm house. When the police inspected the damaged hut, they found that the occupants had fabricated country bombs that went off accidentally. They recovered an unexploded bomb from the site and picked up one person for interrogation.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.