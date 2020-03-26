Country bomb blast: one picked up

Police have picked up one person in connection with a country bomb blast in an abandoned hut near here on Thursday.

Residents of Thalavaipuram alerted Thoothukudi SIPCOT police following three mysterious explosions in an abandoned hut near a farm house. When the police inspected the damaged hut, they found that the occupants had fabricated country bombs that went off accidentally. They recovered an unexploded bomb from the site and picked up one person for interrogation.