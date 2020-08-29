Country boat with sea cucumber detained

Thoothukudi

29 August 2020 19:27 IST

Indian Coast Guard personnel have detained a country boat on high seas with one tonne of sea cucumber.

Sources in the Indian Coast Guard said its personnel onboard ICGS Adharsh intercepted a country boat 40 nautical miles off Thoothukudi coast on Saturday evening on suspicion.

When checked, it was found that the country boat, belonging to one Syed of Ramanathapuram was carrying 1,000 Kg of banned sea cucumber.

After detaining the boat and the two crew in it, ICGS Adharsh towed the boat to its base in Thoothukudi

It is suspected that the sea cucumber was being smuggled to be handed over to Sri Lanka.