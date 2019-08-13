Country boat fishers stage protest

Around 100 country boat fishers staged a protest in front of the Fisheries Department office on Tuesday opposing cancellation of supply of subsidised diesel.

The diesel subsidy is cancelled to those boats, which do not have required documents following an annual census.

The protesters alleged that subsidy to around 200 boats were cancelled despite possessing requisite documents after the census. Last year, the subsidy was cancelled for around 400 boats.

The Joint Director of Fisheries was not available at the office for his response. The protesters raised slogans for a while after which they dispersed.