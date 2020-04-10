Country boat fishermen’s plea to resume operations

TIRUNELVELI

The country boat fishermen of Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts have appealed to the State Government to allow them for fishing as it will ensure uninterrupted supply of protein-rich fishes to the consumers in the coastal and the inland districts during the lockdown.

The fishermen have also assured that they would ensure physical distancing in during the sale of harvested fishes in the fish-landing centres.

Fishing operations of mechanised boats both involved in deep sea multi-day stay fishing and also in regular fishing as being done by the mechanised boat fishermen of Thoothukudi has been thrown out of gear ever since the State Government clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code following pandemic outbreak. Arrival of fishes to the markets stopped completely after the country boats were also restrained from fishing operations as part of the nation-wide lockdown subsequently clamped.

However, only a few fibreglass boats from a handful of coastal villages in these three districts, considering the huge demand, ventured into the sea for fishing and the prices of fishes consequently skyrocketed unprecedentedly with limited arrival. While one kg of barracuda (ooli), which was sold at ₹ 350 before the lockdown, was sold at ₹ 650 a kg and one kg of white snapper (velameen that was sold for ₹ 300) cost ₹ 600. As expected, price of ‘seela meen’ (seer fish), the premium variety, crossed ₹ 1,000 a kg from ₹ 600 a kg.

“In a place like Colachel, a coastal town in Kanniyakumari district, where fresh fishes would usually be available at the right price, seafood prices skyrocketed due to trivial arrival. While one sardine was sold for ₹ 10 (which was otherwise available in the market 3 or 4 for ₹ 10), we could not even dream of ooli, velameen or seela,” said Vimala Xavier, a retired teacher from Colachel.

Fish traders justify the price rise. “Since the demand is very heavy, the arrival is very less. So, its quite natural that the price would be higher as the fishes are purchased in the midst of heavy competition from the traders,” says Clyton, a fish trader from the coastal village of Kooduthaalai near Uvari.

The non-availability or limited arrival of fresh fishes forced the seafood lovers towards dry fish, which also vanished from the shelf within the next few days due to heavy demand. When the lockdown was enforced with more vigour by the police, revenue and the fisheries department officials, all fish markets in the three districts fell silent.

In other words, lockdown left over 1.50 lakh country boat fishermen from Vembar in Thoothukudi district to Neerodi on Kerala border in Kanniyakuamri district (around 120 villages) in a spicy situation as their livelihood has been wiped-out.

“The country boat fishermen, who have no big savings, do not know anything other than fishing. With the little or nil savings, the poor country boat fishermen are struggling to feed their families now. Hence, the State Government should think of allowing the country boat fishermen for fishing with regulations, including ensuring of physical distancing during the auction at the fish landing centres and also in the fish markets. We’re prepared to cooperate with the State Government, which is taking earnest efforts to tackle the pandemic,” said Maharajan, former panchayat president of Tharvuaikulam, a coastal hamlet near Thoothukudi.

Similar appeal has been made by the country boat fishermen of Kanniyakumari district also in a petition forwarded to the Chief Minister.

“Our neighbouring State of Kerala, which has banned fishing by mechanised boats in the wake of lockdown, has allowed the country boat fishermen to continue their fishing operations with the rider that each boat can have maximum of 4 fishermen. Hence, the people of Kerala continue to get fresh fishes. Since seafood is part of the people living in all 13 coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, we appeal to the State government to allow the country boat fishermen to continue fishing,” said Rev. Fr. Churchill, general secretary of Muttom-based South Asian Fishermen Fraternity.