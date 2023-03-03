Country boat fishermen strike work, plan road roko on Monday 

March 03, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Country boat fishermen from 10 coastal villages of the district have decided to abstain from fishing till Monday demanding registration of an attempt to murder case against the crew of a mechanised boat that hit a fiberglass country boat from Idinthakarai in the sea on Wednesday, seriously injuring two fishermen.

“The crew of the mechanised boat should be arrested for attempting to murder the country boat fishermen and the boat’s registration cancelled,” said the representatives of the country boat fishermen associations after holding a meeting at Idinthakarai on Friday.

They said mechanised boats were barred from fishing within six nautical miles of the shoreline where only fiberglass country boats could operate. A mechanised boat from Chinna Muttom Fishing Harbour near Kanniyakumari entered the prohibited zone near Idinthakarai coast and hit a fiberglass country boat, grievously injuring Vinoth and Anton. They were rescued by other fishermen and admitted to a private hospital in Nagercoil.

Since incidents of the mechanised boats damaging fishnets, country boats and, at times causing fatal accidents on in the sea, the country boat fishermen in Idinthakarai struck work on Thursday and Friday, they said.

They sought the help of the country boat fishermen from nine other coastal villages of the district, including Kooduthazhai, Uvari, Koothenkuzhi, Perumanal, Panjal and Koottappuli, and a meeting attended by the representatives of the fishermen associations of these villages was convened at Idinthakarai.

“This is not the first time that we have suffered a loss. Even on February 8, a mechanised boat that entered the prohibited waters was about to hit a country boat from Idinthakarai. Following the clash that ensued, cases have been registered against men on both sides. The latest incident has aggravated the problem. So, we have decided not to go for fishing until a solution is found by the officials concerned,” said the fishermen representatives.

They said the mechanised boat of one Alice of Chinna Muttom that was involved in the incident should be detained and its registration cancelled. The meeting also unanimously resolved to organise a road roko on the East Coast Road at Thomas Mandapam near Idinthakarai on Monday.

Later, the country boat fishermen representatives met Speaker M. Appavu at his residence at Lebbaikudiyiruppu near Valliyoor and submitted a petition.

Meanwhile, the police have registered case against Alice and 11 crew members of the mechanised boat.