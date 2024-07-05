GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Country boat fishermen seek immediate relief and release of arrested fishermen

Published - July 05, 2024 09:04 pm IST - RAMESWARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Country boat fishermen and their family members staging a demonstration in Pamban on Friday.

Country boat fishermen and their family members staging a demonstration in Pamban on Friday. | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

Demanding the immediate release of all the 25 fishermen from Sri Lankan prisons, the members of the country boat fishermen associations staged a demonstration here on Friday.

On June 30, when the fishermen from Pamban and Rameswaram had ventured into the sea in four boats, the Sri Lankan Navy personnel had arrested them on charges of poaching in their waters. They were produced before a court, which remanded them in judicial custody on July 1.

Since then, the fishermen here have been pressing for the government intervention.

As a mark of protest, the country boat fishermen leader S.P. Rayappan had said that they would resort to road block stir. However, after the officials intervened, they decided to stage a demonstration at Pamban.

The families of the arrested fishermen were depressed and the entire fisher colony here were upset since the Sri Lankan Navy had even targeted country boat fishermen.

“We are very much carrying out our fishing activities within our limits,” they claimed and described the arrest as unfair and unfortunate.

The Union government should impress upon their counterpart in Sri Lanka and the highest level of meeting should be arranged immediately, the fishermen association leaders appealed and hoped their livelihood would not be affected.

At a time, when India was friendly and helped the neighbours, Sri Lanka’s attitude towards the fishermen from Tamil Nadu was worrying, Mr Rayappan said and added that they should be given an assurance that their fishermen would not be arrested.

He also assured that the country boat fishermen would never cross their limits in the mid-sea and were traditional fishermen in the Palk Straits.

