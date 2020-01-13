Country boat fishermen seek action against erring mechanised boats

THOOTHUKUDI

Seeking action against mechanised boats that carry out fishing operations close the coast in violation of a ban, fishermen of four coastal hamlets in the district struck work and submitted a petition to Additional Collector (Revenue) Vishnu Chandran on Monday.

The petitioners from Manappad, Periyathazhai, Alanthalai and Amali Nagar said the mechanised boats from Thoothukudi Fishing Harbour, which had to go for deep sea fishing and had been banned to carry out fishing operations in coastal areas, were violating norms. Since the mechanised boats came close to the coast, they seriously damaged fishnets of country boats and even smaller craft.

Even after several complaints had been lodged with the police, 40 of the 260 mechanised boats operating from Thoothukudi Fishing Harbour continued to violate the norms, posing a serious threat to the livelihood of the country boat fishermen. Hence, the police and Fisheries department officials should be instructed to take serious action against them, they said.

Farmers, led by A. Varadharajan, president of ‘Karisal Bhoomi Vivasaayigal Sangam’, submitted a petition seeking removal of steel bars erected at the ‘U’ turn provided along the four-lane national highway at Melakaranthai. The farmers said the ‘U’ turn provided on the national highway had been used by them to take agriculture inputs to their farms in tractors.

A group of Congress cadre from Sawyerpuram submitted a petition, seeking deletion of voters of Kattalankulam panchayat from the electoral roll as they were living elsewhere.