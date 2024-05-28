Country boat fishermen of Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi resume fishing as weather improves

Country boat fishermen, who abstained from fishing for the past nine days due to heavy to very heavy rainfall predictions, resumed their vocation on Tuesday after improvement in the weather conditions.

The fishing ban advisory came from the Department of Fisheries after the Indian Meteorological Department issued the weather warning on May 15 forecasting “heavy to very heavy rainfall” in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu from May 17 to 22 and that the sea also would be rough.

Fishermen were urged not to venture into the sea for fishing until further instructions. Subsequently, fishermen in 10 coastal hamlets of Tirunelveli district did not go for fishing.

While Kanniyakumari district received good rain since May 16, most of the places in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Thoothukudi districts, especially those places which are away from Western Ghats, did not record even a decent rainfall. Though the weather was not inclement, the country boat fishermen honoured the Fisheries Department’s advisory by abstaining from fishing operations from May 18.

While the incessant pre-monsoon downpour that badly affected normal life in Kanniyakumari district for four days completely subsided and there is not even a drizzle in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi districts over the past two days, the Department of Fisheries is yet to issue any advisory allowing the fishermen to resume operations.

Hence, the fishermen, who have been left without work for nine days, started their fishing operations on Tuesday on their own. Fishermen in 1,200 country boats went for fishing from the coastal villages of Tirunelveli district from Kooduthazhai to Koottapuli on Tuesday.

In Thoothukudi district also, country boat fishermen from Vembar, Keezha Vaippar, Sippikulam, Tharuvaikulam, Vellaipatti, Siluvaipatti, Thalamuthu Nagar, Terespuram, Inigo Nagar, New Harbour, Kovalam, Punnaikayal, Kombuthurai, Veerapandianpattinam, Amali Nagar, Alanthalai, Manappad and Periyathazhai went for fishing on Tuesday.

Since the mechanised boats in Thoothukudi remain berthed in their bases in the wake of annual fishing ban which will end on June 15, the resumption of fishing by the country boats will ensure the arrival of decent quantity of fresh seafood to consumers.