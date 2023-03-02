Country boat fishermen likely to start indefinite strike

March 02, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The country boat fishermen of the district are likely to start indefinite strike against the mechanised boat fishermen carrying out fishing operations within six nautical miles from the shore, causing mid-sea accidents in which the country boat fishermen lose their men and material.

After a mechanised boat from Chinna Muttom Fishing Harbour near Kanniyakumari hit a fiberglass country boat from Idinthakarai on high seas and two fishermen were injured on Wednesday, the country boat fishermen struck work on Thursday seeking due legal action against the erring mechanised boat driver.

“The mechanised boat fishermen should not carry-out any fishing operation within six nautical miles from the coast as it is the fishing ground for the country boat fishermen. However, the mechanised boat fishermen, mostly from nearby Chinna Muttom Fishing Harbour, violate this norm quite often that lead to high sea mishaps and consequent clash between them. So, the fisheries officials should ban the erring boats from fishing if the charges are proved,” said the Idinthakarai fishermen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the day-long strike on Thursday, the Idinthakarai fishermen have appealed to the country boat fishermen of nine more fishing hamlets in Tirunelveli district to join hands with them in their indefinite agitation against the mechanised boat fishermen.

“A joint meeting of the coastal village committees will be conducted on Friday in which a strong decision will be taken,” said the Idinthakarai fishermen after the end of its village committee meeting.