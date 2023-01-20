Country boat fishermen fault fisheries department officials for poor enforcement; banned fish nets are widely used, they alleged

January 20, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

High drama prevailed at the fishermen grievances redressal meeting held at the Collectorate when some of the fishermen workers of Kadal Thozhilalar Sangam, affiliated with the CITU squatted on the floor and raised their voice against some of the fisheries department officials here on Friday.

Country boat fishermen workers led by its district secretary Karunamoorthy demanded an assurance from Collector Johny Tom Varghese, who was in the chair, that he would take action against erring officials, who, they alleged, were hand-in-glove with some fishermen operating mechanised boats, who used banned fishing nets.

When the governments have banned use of double net and purse seine nets, many fishermen used it for their personal gains. As a result, the natural resources were getting affected and the eco-system was in a bad shape. He wanted to know why an official from the Fisheries Department who had prevented the fishermen from using the banned nets was transferred. “If the transfer order is not cancelled, it will give an impression that the officials are supporting the fishermen to use banned fish nets,.” Mr Karunamoorthy charged.

After the Collector assured to look into it, the fishermen took their seats.

Fishermen leader N. J. Bose said that at least 300 boats in Mandapam and Rameswaram areas used the banned fish nets causing lot of damage to the natural resources and hoped the Collector would take a firm action.

Responding to them, the Collector said that he would deal with an iron hand against erring fishermen and boat operators. The Fisheries department officials said that they had imposed ₹30.98 lakh as fine and booked 399 cases last year for various violations including for use of banned fish nets.

Deputy Director (Fisheries) Kathavarayan and other officers.