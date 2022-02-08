Second randomization of EVMs completed

The second randomization of the Electronic Voting Machines to be used in the urban civic polls to be held on February 19 was held here on Tuesday in the presence of Election Observer Atul Anand and Collector K. Senthil Raj.

He said the recognised political parties had been provided with the details about the number of EVMs to be used in the polling according to the number of polling booths to be established in the town panchayats, municipalities and the Corporation. The EVMs allotted to six polling booths of town panchayat wards following first randomization would be recalled as candidates have been elected unopposed from these wards.

After the representatives of the political parties were informed about the unopposed election of the councillors in these wards, their consent was obtained for recalling the EVMs allotted for these wards.

Since all the wards of town panchayats, municipalities and the corporation have less than 16 candidates, there is no need for using additional EVM in any of the booth in the district.

Corporation Commissioner T. Charusree, Returning Officers of urban civic bodies and representatives of recognized political parties were present during the second randomization.

Mr. Atul Anand, who also inspected the preparations being made in the counting centre, appealed to the representatives to extend their cooperation for peaceful conduct of the polls.