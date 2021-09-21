31 nominations received

Collector-cum-District Election Officer J U Chandrakala has said that the nomination process for the rural local body polls would come to a close on September 22.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the counting centres at Paramakudi and Bogalur panchayat unions here on Tuesday, she said that the polling process commenced since September 15 with filing of nominations.

The district would be conducting polls for the post of one district panchayat ward, 6 village panchayat presidents and 33 village panchayat ward members. So far, 31 nominations were received for 40 posts. She inspected the counting centres at the Paramakudi Government Girls Higher Secondary School and at the Anna University Engineering College campus. Superintendent of Police E Karthik, Additional Collector K J Praveen Kumar and other officials accompanied him

The officials checked the status of the strong room where the ballot boxes were to be stored after the polling process was completed. The SP checked installation of CCTV cameras and identification procedure for the counting agents inside the centre.

Security arrangements in and outside counting centres were discussed during the inspection.