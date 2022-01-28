Madurai

Counterfeit notes seized in Varushanadu

In a swift operation, Varushanadu police have seized counterfeit notes with a face value of ₹3.96 lakh after the arrest of one person, Thavam, on Friday.

The police said that when Thavam (43) of Nandanathapuram, handed over currency notes to buy liquor bottle from a TASMAC shop in Varushanadu. A TASMAC employee, Deivendran, alerted the police, said Andipatti Deputy Superintendent of Police, S. Thangakrishnan.

The police rounded up Thavam and found him in possession of ₹54,000 worth counterfeit notes.

Based on his confession, the police team raided a farm in Kadamalaikundu and found more counterfeit notes in the denomination of ₹500, ₹200 and ₹ 100.

The police suspected that the notes were made using photocopying machine and were investigating to ascertain the source of the fake notes.


