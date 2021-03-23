Observers inspect counting centre

Election Observers deployed in the district inspected the counting centre at Government Engineering College here along with Collector K. Senthil Raj on Tuesday.

As the preparations are being made in the counting centre at the Government Engineering College, the General Observers Ashwani Kumar Choudhary (Vilathikulam and Kovilpatti), Jujjavarapu Balaji (Thoothukudi) and Anil Kumar (Ottapidaaram) inspected the arrangements being made in the counting centre along with Dr. Senthil Kumar and Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar.

Dr. Senthil Kumar, after inspecting the preparations, said the strong rooms in which the ballot boxes would be kept after the polling on April 6 were inspected and the security arrangements there reviewed.

“COVID-19 norms stipulated by the Department of Public Health will be strictly followed in the counting centre – right from the entrance of the counting centre to the counting halls,” the Collector said. He also informed that the flying and the static surveillance squads had so far seized ₹1.20 crore unaccounted cash.

Sub-Collector Simranjeet Singh, District Revenue Officer Kannapiraan, Assistant Executive Engineer (PWD), Vellaisamy Raj, Assistant Executive Engineer (TANGEDCO) Ramalingam were present.