Collectors inspect counting centres

Collector K. Senthil Raj and Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar on Tuesday inspected the Government Engineering College, the counting centre for the votes to be polled in the six Assembly constituencies in the district on April 6.

He visited the counting halls also after inspecting the strong rooms where the electronic voting machines will be kept till May 2 after the polling.

He asked the officials to fit surveillance cameras and floodlights at all vantage points of the counting centre and put sufficient number of tables in the counting hall while ensuring physical distancing while counting of votes.

He inquired about the separate passages to be used by officials to be involved in counting and agents of the candidates inside the counting hall.

Sub-Collector, Thoothukudi, Simranjeet Singh, District Revenue Officer Kannapiraan were present.

In Tenkasi, Collector G.S. Sameeran on Tuesday evening inspected USP Polytechnic College at Kodikurichi near Tenkasi, the counting centre for the votes to be polled in the five Assembly segments in the district.