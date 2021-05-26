Count on city police for your urgent needs

Madurai

26 May 2021 19:26 IST

Railway pensioner B. Ramadoss was a worried man, after intensified lockdown was clamped from Monday.

The lockdown denied him his usual autorickshaw service to reach the Railway Hospital from his house in Keezha Santhapettai, as all vehicles were off road.

The retired senior section engineer was under a week-long physiotherapy at the hospital for acute pain in his legs. After having gone there for four sessions, he needed to undergo three more sessions on consecutive days. “It was then, I read from newspaper report about the helpline organised by Madurai city police for senior citizens and the destitute to get their basic requirements,” Mr. Ramadoss said.

When he called 0452-2530707 (253-1044; 234-4989), the sleuths of Intelligence Section gave him a patient hearing and assured him of a means of transport.

Within few minutes, Sub-Inspector of Teppakulam police station Sundarapandian sent an autorickshaw to his house. The auto-driver was given a permit letter so that he faced no hurdle on the way to hospital and back home. “I had faith in the city police and they met my expectations,” Mr. Ramadoss said. Upon returning home, he dutifully called the helpline again to thank them profusely. He would complete his physiotherapy session on Wednesday.

Commissioner of Police Prem Anand Sinha said that the control room also helped in sending food for another senior citizen.

The city police have collected addresses and contact details of 585 senior citizens living alone in the city and informed them about the control room to avail themselves of help during an emergency.