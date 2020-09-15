Virudhunagar

Counselling for appointment to the post of Junior Assistant in the Department of Education in Virudhunagar district among the 15 candidates who have been selected by Tamil Nadu Public Services Commission would be held on September 17 and 18.

A statement said that those candidates who have not received their call letter can approach the office of Chief Educational Officer immediately. Among the 633 posts of Junior Assistant in the Education Department, 15 have been allocated to Virudhunagar district.

Counselling for the selected candidates from serial number 01 to 330 would be held at 9 a.m. on September 17 and for those with the serial number 331 to 644 would be held on September 18.

The candidates should be present at the CEO office at 9 a.m. They should be bring their original educational certificates, medical certificate for fitness and community certificates along with photocopies.