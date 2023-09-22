Councillors want Corporation to clean Madurai city, as many wards stink due to overflowing sewage lines

September 22, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - MADURAI

Joining the opposition party councillors, the DMK members targeted the official machinery in Madurai Corporation for its shabby performance.

The residents staged agitations against us for unhygienic conditions. Roads were bad, dusty and muddy. Drinking water smells of gutter, the councillors charged one after the other at a council meeting held at Anna Maligai, the head quarters of the Corporation of Madurai, here on Friday.

When the question hour commenced, the councillors said that the city was stinking. Sewerage pipes in many roads in every ward had issues. As a result, sewage overflowed on to main thoroughfares. In low-lying areas, it was worse as the gutter mixed up with drinking water lines, said the councillors who were led by the zone chairpersons from the DMK.

ADVERTISEMENT

The AIADMK councillor and leader M. Solai Raja said that as a result of this, many residents in Sellur, Keerathurai and Narimedu had symptoms of jaundice.

Today, at least 30 people had been admitted to the government hospital with jaundice symptoms, he claimed and demanded an explanation from the Corporation Commissioner.

He said, “I am not here to do politics. As an elected representative of a ward and from a major party, I wish the officials to take swift action and ensure that people are safe.”

With no an objection from the DMK, the officials were compelled to come out with a response.

Even as Mayor Indrani Ponvasanth, who was in the chair, and Commissioner K.J. Praveen Kumar were explaining the steps taken across the city, many DMK councillors and the zone chairpersons joined and said in chorus, “The people are thoroughly upset with the manner the Corporation has been functioning. I sincerely want the officials to wake up to reality and act before things turned for the worse.” Zone chairman M Mukesh Sharma (DMK) also joined the issue. So did the other zone chairpersons A. Saravana Bhuvaneshwari and S Vasuki.

Sparing the Commissioner, the councillors continued to target the officials, especially, the AEs, AEEs, ACs and City Engineer for not responding to their calls. Women councillors from both the DMK and the AIADMK were ferocious and expressed their anger at some of the officials for not taking their phone calls.

Be it the integrated bus stand in Maatuthavani or the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple or the Thirumalai Nayak Palace, none of the stretches was clean. If the civic authorities could not keep even these landmark locations clean, it is better they would be transferred out of the city,” the DMK members said and demanded transparency and accountability.

Intervening, the Mayor explained the inspections conducted by her and the Commissioner and the follow-up measures zone-wise to the members.

When an AIADMK woman councillor made light of the Mayor’s submissions, Ms. Indrani appeared tense and lost her cool. She said, “during your governance (AIADMK) in the last 10 years, nothing moved anywhere in Tamil Nadu. Now, in our leadership (DMK regime), things were happening. So, do not forget the past,” she stressed and made the councillor take her seat.

The Mayor said that the Corporation had vaccinated 652 dogs at camps and more teams would be engaged in the coming days. “We are taking action as per the apex court directive,” the officials from the Health department said and added that anti-rabies and vaccination drive would be conducted regularly till the stray dog menace was brought under control.

As for the claims on jaundice and dengue cases in the city by the AIADMK councillor Mr. Solai Raja, the Commissioner said that even people from other districts got admitted Government Rajaji Hospital.

“Fogging is being carried out meticulously and storm water drainage cleaning was under way ahead of the monsoon,” he said and added that fever camps were being conducted.

Agreeing to the idea of nominating an officer in the rank of executive engineer to be responsible for the completion of underground drainage works in the city, Mr. Praveen Kumar said that the city had received funds for road laying projects from multiple agencies.

“We have strict norms to be followed and assured that scientific tests would be conducted on the use of quality materials in laying roads and only then payments would be released to contractors,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.