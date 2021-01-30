Councillors walk out of Virudhunagar panchayat union council meeting

Virudhunagar

30 January 2021 15:53 IST

Members opposed the “wasteful expenditure” proposed by the chairperson of the union

A majority of the councillors, including those from the ruling AIADMK, staged a walk out from the Virudhunagar Panchayat Union council meeting held here on Friday protesting against the “wasteful” expenditure proposed by chairperson, R. Sumathi.

Members cutting across party lines questioned the rationale behind spending ₹80 lakh on a building for the Self Help Group Federation at Moolipatti when officials of the local body claimed there were no funds even to take up minor work to fulfil basic amenities.

“For the last 18 months, I have been pleading for the constructuction of drainage for 50 metres to prevent water stagnation and mosquito breeding. The officials, who have been denying this work citing lack of funds, are now trying to invest ₹80 lakh on a building,” said ruling party councillor, E. Mariappan, of ward number 18.

A DMK member (ward 19), P.K. Sankararaj, complained that there had been no consultation about the subjects in the agenda with the elected representatives. “The officials have no answer as to why should they spend so much of money. Besides, the location of the building for the SHGs is very remote, in a secluded place,” he complained.

Mr. Mariappan said that with shortage of funds for the project, ₹20 lakh was being taken from the general fund.

Mr. Sankararaj also raised a question against the proposal to spend ₹10 lakh on renovation of the office of the Block Development Officer. Amidst opposition from a majority councillors when the Chairperson said that she would go ahead with the agenda, most of the councillors from all parties walked out of the hall.

“Only the Chairperson, the Vice-Chairperson, Muthulakshmi, and two other ruling party members were present inside the hall. No other member had signed giving their consent for the subjects on the agenda,” said Mr. Mariappan.

In the 25-member panchayat union, the AIADMK has 14 councillors (one has since died), the DMK nine and other parties, two.