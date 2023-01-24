Councillors voice out their problems at grievance redressal meeting

January 24, 2023 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - MADURAI

Leaving very little room for residents to air their grievances, councillors made a beeline to voice out a host of problems – almost resembling a mini corporation council meeting – at the weekly grievance redressal meeting held here on Tuesday.

The meeting was chaired by Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth, Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, Corporation Zone IV Chairperson Mugesh Sharma.

AIADMK councillor of ward 45 K. Shanmugavalli had a long list of complaints regarding delay in clearing of garbage, bad roads and overflowing drainage issues. Many councillors had similar pressing issues they had been repeatedly petitioning, waiting to be redressed.

AIADMK councillor of ward 89 Kavitha Selvam noted that streets, including Chettiar Street, Anna Street, Thiruvalluvar Street Markandeyan Street etc., have become home to mounds of garbage.

“Despite the ward being annexed with the corporation, it has not seen any improvements at all. The overflowing open drainage system across the ward has been aggravating diseases among other problems,” she noted, to which the Mayor assured of immediate action.

Meanwhile, AIADMK councillor of ward 30 A. Vasanthadevi, said that her petitions have remained the same over the past year since nothing has changed. “Since water pipes have become old, pressure has been drastically reduced which needs to be replaced,” she said.

Ms. Vasanthadevi charged that the regular mass cleaning campaigns have been stopped abruptly and called for resuming them. “Neither funds have been allotted nor any developmental work has been undertaken. We have only been spending from our pockets,” she lamented.

“Adding to the trouble of water being supplied once in four days, 30 minutes is wasted waiting for the sewage to flush out and to fill water within the next 30 minutes. How is this fair? Either the corporation must supply water once in two days or extend the time of supply. But the complete solution is to desilt the drainage channels to ensure smooth flow of water,” noted AIADMK councillor of ward 48 K. Rubinikumar.

AIADMK councillor of ward 85 J. Muthumari also noted that there were just two people to take care of issues in UGD in place of eight.

She said that 15 streets out of the total 40 in her ward have issues in the underground drainage system, especially near South Gate. “Meat shop owners dump their waste in the eight garbage bins huddled in one spot along the Pamban street and Kiruthumal river at night, which also acts as a hotspot for mosquito breeding,” she said, demanding them to be removed at the earliest.

Meanwhile, DMK councillor of ward 53 S. Arunkumar demanded immediate desilting of the Kiruthumal channel.

Further, AIADMK councillor of ward 88 M. Prema said that eight of the total 15 borewells in her ward have been under repair for more than 10 months. “Residents, who are mostly working, are forced to go to other streets to get water for regular use,” she said, calling for the repair works of four main borewells soon.