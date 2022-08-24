Councillors unite in demanding better UGD system during council meeting

The need for a proper Underground Drainage System (UGD) echoed loud during the Corporation council meeting held here on Wednesday.

At the meeting that was chaired by Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth along with Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon and Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan, councillors made repeated complaints of bad roads, faulty streetlights, lack of conservancy workers and the need for exclusive super sucker machines for every ward before monsoon set in.

Zone I Chairperson, S. Vasuki called for resuming the disbursal of emergency fund of ₹5 lakh per zone to solve pressing issues immediately.

While Zone II Chairperson A. Saravana Bhuvaneswari, sought the progress made to collect the ₹12 crore outstanding in land tax in her zone. “Menace of stray dogs and cattle plague several wards. Sanitary officers keep stating that there are no dog-catching vehicles or doctors and the messages on Whatsapp helplines sent by residents are left at automated replies,” she said.

Councillors of wards 8, 53 and 45 also complained of the same while Councillor of ward 62 K. Jayachandran rebutted City Health Officer S. Vinothkumar’s statement that there are 6,410 stray dogs in the city according to the 2019 census. The Councillor said, “there are more than 50,000 dogs now.” He called for regulation of the two Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres in Madurai.

Mr Vinothkumar also stated that 200 dogs underwent sterilisation last month and assured to look into the issue. Ms Bhuvaneswari also charged that roads in ward 1 to 20 were poorly laid causing frequent accidents.

Zone IV Chairperson M. Mugesh Sharma called for procuring permanent suction lorries and jet rodding machines for every zone before the rains, “instead of hiring one from Chennai,” which was agreed by many. City Engineer A. Lakshmanan said that a proposal has been made to buy suction lorries. Mr Sharma also highlighted that many wards, especially 30 and 43, face problems of sewage mixing with drinking water.

Mr Lakshmanan briefed V. Suvitha, Zone V Chairperson that the old contract for streetlights had been cancelled and new tenders will be floated soon. She had spoken on the safety issues in her zone.

Councillor of ward 64 M. Raja presented proof that a 120-year-old house near Thirumalai Naicker Mahal has been levied a tax of ₹30,000 from ₹6,000 due to property tax hike. For which, the Commissioner said that 76% of people have not been levied a hike more than ₹500 and “only 0.4% of the people are levied more than ₹10,000 as tax.”

Councillors of wards 95 and 96 complained of their “extended wards” being denied basic amenities.

Councillor of ward 74 V. Sudhan highlighted that people in his ward were forced to visit GRH or private hospitals as the hospital in Palanganatham that has been functioning since 1975 was poorly managed for the past 10 years. The CHO said that a proposal has been sent to make it a Primary Health Centre.

The meeting ended when the opposition party councillors demanded a separate office for them on the Corporation premises, to which the Mayor left the hall without giving a response.

In a lighter vein

Councillor of ward 26, K. Chokkayee said that petitions written to the authorities on UGD issues had only left her hand sore and her pen empty.

“Residents ask me to come with a ‘mambutti’ to desilt the clogged drains, such is my state,” she said. The hall broke into peals of laughter when she sought a raise in salary for councillors.

The Commissioner was visibly irritated with the faulty mics, which magically stopped working the moment they picked it up to answer Councillors, who kept instructing technicians to look into the issue throughout the meeting.