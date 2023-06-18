Councillors to have offices of their own at every ward

June 18, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai Corporation will provide offices for councillors in every ward so that they can interact with the residents with ease, said Mayor Indrani Ponvasanth here on Sunday.

Speaking to The Hindu, she said that during an inspection conducted in Zone 5 comprising wards 92, 95, 97, 99 and 100 on Saturday with Corporation Commissioner K. J. Praveen Kumar, senior officials and ward members, the councillor from Ward 95 pointed out the absence of an office space in the ward. “Hence, plans are afoot to create office space for councillors in all the wards,” she said.

By providing office space, people can approach the councillors in their wards itself and get the civic issues sorted out.

Officials said that office space had been allotted to councillors in many of the old wards, but it was not so in wards which were annexed. The Mayor said that a list would be prepared and office buildings constructed for wards that didn’t have one. Once the space was identified, funds would be allotted.

With the onset of monsoon soon, the Mayor directed the authorities to inspect Nilayur tank which needed desilting.

When Avaniapuram Urban Primary Health Centre staff said out-patients had to stand waiting as there were very few chairs, the Commissioner directed the officials to ensure that more chairs were provided.

Residents of Sowbaghya Nagar complained about absence of street lights and wild growth of bushes on vacant plots proving to be a health hazard. The Mayor said the Corporation would issue notices to owners of the plots to clear the bushes and keep the plots clean.

Binless corridor

After the Mayor pointed out the need to relocate unsightly dumper bins placed along South Gate to Avaniapuram entrance as the road leads to the airport, the Commissioner asked the City Health Officer to examine the modalities to make it a ‘binless corridor.’

When residents of Tirupparankundram called for removal of encroachments near the high-mast lamp near old bus stand, the Mayor said that cleaning and beautification of the place could be taken up as a corporate social responsibility initiative.

She said encroachments along a 1.5 kmstretch from Sannadhi Street to Kasiviswanathar hill temple would be removed to create more carriage space for flow of pilgrim traffic.