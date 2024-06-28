Councillors say they are not getting cooperation from officials

Cutting across party lines, councillors raised their voices unanimously against the ‘nonchalant’ attitude of the officials in the civic body and blamed them for the poor upkeep in the city, at the council meeting held here on Friday.

The DMK, AIADMK, MDMK, CPI (M), Congress and others joined in pointing out the deficiencies in their wards independently and collectively that on many occasions, Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth, who was in the chair, had to be supported by Commissioner Dinesh Kumar and officials.

There were heated arguments and exchanges in between on many occasions throughout the session.

At one point, the entire officials staged a walk-out condemning an Independent councillor K. Jayachandran for his ‘indecent’ tone and tenor, who blamed them squarely for the shabby state of his ward.

A few of the councillors demanded the Mayor to suspend the member for his ‘derogatory’ remarks and the Commissioner sought an apology from the member.

Finally, the Independent councillor made his point loudly and left the hall.

Earlier, from the beginning of the question hour, the members pointed their fingers to the poor performance in lifting garbage to providing potable water to the non-functioning of street lights and for not preventing stray cattle/dog menace. The list of woes was long and justified by many of the councillors.

Not satisfied, the councillors, led by Jayaraman, a senior member from the DMK, said that when Chief Minister M.K. Stalin worked round the clock for the welfare of the people of the State, the lackadaisical attitude of the officials brought in bad images to the governance.

Though the AIADMK councillors, who wore black shirts and saris condemning the Government for its failure in containing the hooch deaths in Kallakurichi district, they were present in the council meeting to discuss the public issues.

On the Mullaperiyar river water project being brought to the city, the AIADMK leader in the council Solai Raja wanted to know the current status. The officials responded that the works were in different phases and would be commissioned in a few months. He charged them that they had no accountability. The project should have been launched in December 2023 and the then Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had sanctioned funds.

He said that the private contractor, who has been entrusted with the task of lifting garbage in the city had not been executing the work as expected. There were aplenty of complaints. Many of the vehicles were not cleared by the Transport Department. He wanted the Commissioner to check whether FCs were there for all the vehicles and Mr. Dinesh Kumar said he would direct the officials to get them verified.

A woman councillor from the AIADMK said that even after three years of request and appeals, the street lights in her ward had not been replaced. On many occasions, the stock reply was either the estimate was being prepared or there was no stock.

The AIADMK also suspected malpractice and violation in the Town and Country Planning wing of the Corporation. Displaying a few pictures about how permission was granted to a private hospital in a ward to raise super structure violating all norms, Mr. Solai Raja demanded a thorough probe by the Commissioner.

Though the resolutions were announced as passed in the meeting, the councillors from the opposition demanded an explanation on a few resolutions. For instance, a resolution stated that the Corporation had spent ₹ 92,78,819 towards providing basic amenities during Chithirai festival held between April 12 and 27.

A DMK councillor wanted the authorities to stop payment for a contractor on charges of having damaged many of the manholes of the sewage lines while laying roads between Madurai and Theni Roads.

The councillors said that in many wards - be it old or added wards, the underground drainage system was not functioning properly. By carrying out spot inspections, the deficiencies should be rectified as the sewer flowed on the roads.

On most questions, the one-line responses from the officials irked the members. Either they said that there was shortage of manpower and which hampered the works or they said that it was under study.

There were about 600 conservancy workers under the Corporation’s rolls and for the last five years, they were not given uniforms and stitching charges, said Mr. Jayaraman. To which the Commissioner said that he would review the situation.

