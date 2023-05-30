Councillors revolt against W. Pudupatti Town panchayat chairperson

May 30, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - Srivilliputtur

Eight councillors, including the Vice-Chairperson, K. Sudha (belonging to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam), have revolted against the W. Pudupatti Town Panchayat chairperson S. Subbulakshmi.

Four councillors belonging to the ruling DMK, two each from Communist Party of India and Puthiya Tamilagam and one from Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi out of the total 15 councillors, have claimed that they have no-confidence in the chairperson.

Claiming that they have walked out of the council meeting held on Friday without signing the register, they made a representation to Collector V.P. Jayaseelan seeking his intervention to recognise their move against the Chairperson.

The vice-chairperson said that in the last 18 months, the Chairperson has not made public any accounts on income and expenditure. Even the details of tenders of works undertaken in the 15 wards of the town have not been shared with the councillors.

“Only if the councillor knows about the details of the works and the funds allocated for them, we can follow up the works and check their quality,” she said.

“We have remained patient all these days. But, when things were not getting in the right direction, we decided to move no-confidence motion against the chairperson,” she said.

The VCK councillor M. Vincent Raj (Ward 5) said that the vouchers of miscellaneous works taken up in the town had not been shared with the councillors.

Subbulakshmi’s husband Santharam, who is the DMK’s Pudupatti Town secretary, is also a ward councillor in the town panchayat.