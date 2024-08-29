Councillors oppose move to hike underground drainage scheme deposit

Tirunelveli Corporation, which is implementing the second and third phase of the underground drainage scheme in hitherto uncovered areas in the city, has proposed to increase the deposit amount for sewerage connection to houses, while the councillors oppose the move.

Chairperson of Melapalayam Zone Iqlam Fazila said executing underground drainage system in the cramped Melapalayam area would be tough as almost all houses that do not have sufficient space around for laying the underground drainage pipes would have to be dug up to connect the septic tanks in the rear portion of the houses.

“Hence, an alternative and successful model should be explored. Only if a practical strategy is identified, we can implement the underground drainage system in Melapalayam area and then re-lay the roads dug for this project,” Ms. Fazila said.

Councillor Ramzan Ali, who supported Ms. Fazila, cautioned that any “unplanned” implementation of the scheme in Melapalayam would be a failure.

Chairperson of Thathanallur zone Revathi said the underground drainage work in her zone should be completed before the onset of monsoon so that the roads dug for the scheme would be re-laid.

Councillor Wilson Manidurai, who is also chairman of the Corporation’s works committee, expressed displeasure over the small number of workers being deployed by the contractor for the ongoing underground drainage work. “It will only prolong the work and the trauma of the public as well,” he said.

Commissioner N.O. Sukhaputra said he had a convened a coordination meeting of corporation officials, the contractor’s representatives and the road contractor for ensuring better coordination among them and early completion of the project.

“When the busy roads are to be re-laid after the underground drainage pipes are laid, there will minor traffic diversions for re-laying the road. I seek the cooperation of the councilors in this connection. Moreover, the councilors should also cooperate with the Corporation in constructing the underground drainage system booster stations at select places,” Mr. Sukhaputra said.

When all the councilors wanted the Corporation not to increase the deposit being collected from the public for giving underground drainage connection, Mr. Sukhaputra said the increased revenue for the corporation would only mean that the people would get better amenities.

Councillr Gogula Vaani of ward 12 reminded the Commissioner and the officials of her months-old demand of constructing a mini marriage hall in Sindhupoondurai, e-seva centre at Mehalingapuram, reconstruction of the damaged drainge channels in 15 streets, re-laying of the road in eight streets and six overhead tanks in her ward.

“I submitted separate petitions pressing these demands three months ago and I am yet to get any reply from the officials, which is disappointing,” she said.

Upset over this, the Commissioner instructed the officials to prepare immediately proposals for fulfilling the demands of the councillor.

When the Mayor announced at the beginning of the council meeting that all but one proposals placed for the councillors’ nod were passed even before the proposals were taken-up for discussion, member Pavulraj of ward 6, who lost the mayor’s election to Mr. Ramakrishnan by seven votes, opposed it, saying that the proposals should be passed only after due discussion, which was supported by chairman of Palayamkottai Zone M. Francis.

However, the only proposal on giving nod for an upcoming housing plot layout in Tamil Nagar in ward 51 was adjourned, while other proposals were passed without any discussion.

As the Thursday’s council meeting was Mr. Ramakrishnan’s maiden meeting after becoming the Mayor, he went to the councillors as he entered the council hall to thank them before occupying the Mayor’s seat on the dais.

