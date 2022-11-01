Councillors of all parties find fault with garbage disposal

‘Waste is burnt on the roadsides. Irregular collection has led to accumulation of garbage in many places, even in front of the Revenue Divisional Office itself’

A councillor raising an issue at the Corporation council meeting in Dindigul on Monday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

‘Waste is burnt on the roadsides. Irregular collection has led to accumulation of garbage in many places, even in front of the Revenue Divisional Office itself’

Finding fault with garbage collection in Dindigul, councillors cutting across party lines raised the issue at the council meeting on Monday.

Mayor J. Ilamathi, Deputy Mayor S. Rajappa and Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian were present at the meeting.

CPI(M) councillor S. Ganesan said there was utter disregard for proper solid waste management procedures. “Waste is burnt on the roadsides. Irregular collection has led to accumulation of garbage in many places, even in front of the Revenue Divisional Office itself,” he said. He called for proper segregation of waste, regular inspection of the 48 wards and seizure of banned plastics from shops.

BJP Councillor G. Dhanapal said common waste segregation centres could be set up every five to 10 wards, instead of one for each ward. Mr. Ganesan also called for ironing out the kinks in laying drainage system in the wards. CPI(M) councillor S. Jyoti Basu challenged the Commissioner to walk through the Othakkunn railway underpass where thousands of people wade through stagnated sewage.

DMK Councillor C. Janakiraman said even those councillors who used to sit silent were fuming now, which indicated maladministration.

Mr. Basu said the Commissioner was acting against the government to bring a disrepute to the governance. “Even if the Mayor and Deputy Mayor agree to many developmental works, the Commissioner acts as a hindrance in realising the projects,” he said.

Stating how the Commissioner cited a Government Order which read that the salary of field workers would be cut if they were found being ineffective, Mr Basu said the same yardstick must be applied to lethargic officials.

Complaining of stormwater drains overflowing with rainwater mixed with sewage, AIADMK councillor P. Umadevi called for proper desilting. She said the silt must cleared immediately instead of leaving it on the roadside.

Speaking of Area Sabhas, the Commissioner said every ward will be divided into four areas and ward committees would be formed. “Every sabha must have in attendance a minimum of 100 residents from the ward to make suggestions and submit project proposals for the area’s development,” he said.

Mr. Dhanapal said the resolutions passed at the sabhas must be implemented within the next meeting as otherwise the very purpose of convening such meeting would be defeated.