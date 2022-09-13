Councillors move no confidence motion against AIADMK chairperson in Thoothukudi

I The Thoothukudi district panchayat council that witnessed mass defections of councillors to the ruling DMK last year has successfully moved the no confidence motion against chairperson Sathya of the AIADMK to unseat her.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even though Ms. Sathya became the chairperson with the backing of 12 AIADMK members of the 17-member council following the local body election held in 2019, the situation changed after the DMK came to power in May 2021. The district panchayat councillors en masse moved no confidence motion against Ms. Sathya, who was elected from ward 5 of Thoothukudi district panchayat.

As expected, she was unseated after the no trust motion enjoyed the backing of 15 councillors, including 5 DMK members and 10 AIADMK members. When Ms. Sathya challenged the motion, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court annulled it to ensure her continuation as the chairperson.

Against this backdrop, 15 councillors of Thoothukudi district panchayat submitted no confidence letters to District Collector K. Senthil Raj expressing their loss of trust in the chairperson.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the district panchayat council meeting was convened on Tuesday, Dr. Senthil Raj read the no confidence letters of the councilors even as Ms. Sathya was chairing the meeting. After the chairperson gave her reply, the Collector asked the members to raise their hands as a mark of supporting the motion.

After the resolution is forwarded to the Principal Secretary of Rural Development through the District Rural Development Agency, the unseating of the chairperson will come into force and the State Election Commission will set in motion the election for the new district panchayat chairperson.

As AIADMK’s Selvakumar was the deputy chairman of the Thoothukudi district panchayat council, he resigned the post after defecting to the DMK. Subsequently, DMK’s Chandrasekaran became the deputy chairman. Now, the DMK is all set to get the post of district panchayat chairperson post too.